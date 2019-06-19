|
Passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 16, 2019. Stew was born May 6, 1937 and is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen Sullivan Laird, and their children: Michael (Sheryl), Mary (Dent), Peter (Mary Jane), Christopher (Susie), Tom (Karen) and Ann; 18 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Clementine, and sisters, Donna and Patricia. He attended St. John's University, University of MN, Harvard University's Management Program and was a Captain in the U.S. Army. His professional career included executive positions at St. Mary's Hospital, Wausau Hospitals, Franciscan Health System, Bene-dictine Health System, Carondelet LifeCare Ministries, and Regina Medical Center. His board service included American College of Healthcare Executives, Catholic Health Association, Wisconsin Health & Educational Facilities Authority, M&I Bank, Chileda, LaCrosse Health Plans, Hamm Clinic, Regina Medical Center, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, Catholic Eldercare, Catholic Community Foundation, Archdioce san Finance Council, Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Trustee of Nativity of Our Lord Parish. Visitation: Friday, June 21, O'Halloran & Murphy (575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul), 4-8PM and rosary at 6:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 22, 10AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church (324 S. Prior Ave., St. Paul) with 9AM visitation prior to Mass. Private family internment. Memorials: Our Lady of Peace Hospice (St. Paul), Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine (La Crosse, WI), or Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Paul). 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019