Born March 12, 1947, peacefully ended his long journey with cancer on March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Sidney and Sylvia Weitzman, brother Roger Weitzman, and infant daughter, Rachael. Survived by loving wife, Mary and children, Joel Weitzman (Joeyann), Heidi (Weitzman) Wiste (Aric), Sara Young, and French daughter, Alexandra Garnier (Cedric), grandchildren, Alan Joseph Weitzman (13), Jack Walter Wiste (10), Sylvie Bergit Wiste (8), special aunt Annette, cousins, and numerous friends. He was host father to 9 international young people over several years. Stuart was born in Philadelphia, PA, and grew up in Falcon Heights, MN. He graduated Alexandra Ramsey High School, Class of 1965 and the University of Minnesota in 1969. His early work years were in human services after which he became a partner and co-owner of Johnson Printing and Packaging Corporation in Minneapolis, Past President of the Printing Industry of Minnesota Board and Board President of Camp St. Croix. Stuart was known for his infectious laugh and smile, but especially for his hospitality and generous spirit. Supporter of Animal Humane Society, Children's Home Society of Minnesota, Camp St. Croix, and the Science Museum of Minnesota. Special thanks to the Cancer Care Center at St. John's Hospital, HealthEast Hospice and The Pillars Hospice Home of Oakdale. A memorial service is planned for late spring at Mt. Zion Temple in St. Paul, MN, date TBD. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home or any of the above non-profits.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019