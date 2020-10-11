1/
Susan A. SMITH
Born July 23, 1960 in St. Paul. Died Monday, October 5 after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters Leah Greenwood of North Branch and Angelina Smith of Tamarack, MN; 3 grandchildren; sisters Diane (Art) Brier, Kathy Zehoski (Dave Schuno), Dawn (Dan) Foerster and Char (Carey) Brusseau. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Lily Smith, brother Bill and sister Roberta Just. Memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice. There will be no service.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
