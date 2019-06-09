Home

Susan (Beaver) BENSON

Susan (Beaver) BENSON Obituary
Age 68 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Goldie Beaver; siblings, Butchie, Dennis, Margie. She is survived by husband, Rolyn; children, Jayme (Chris) Wicklund, Denny Benson; grandchildren, Riley and Taylor; siblings, Betty (Dennis) Hale, Cheryl Iams, Bobby (Tony) Beaver, Judy (Jerry) Langness, Jimmy Beaver; many nieces, nephews and friends. Susan loved planting and tending to flower gardens, almost as much as she loved her grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will take place on June 23, 2019. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
