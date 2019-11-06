|
Passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. Born May 21, 1957 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Susie grew up in White Bear Lake MN the fourth child of Robert and Nancy Coad. She graduated from U.W. Stout 1979 in Menomonie, WI. After graduation she started her 40-year career working with mentally and physically challenged adults at what is now called Living Well Disabilities Services. Susie met Dana Beasley in 1978 and married in 1984, this union produced twin boys Matthew St. Clair and Marcus Robert 1987. Preceded in death by parents and brother Tom. Susie is survived by husband Dana; sons Matthew (Jess), Marcus; brother Robert Jr. (David); sisters Cathy, Amy (Tom), Mary Claire (Rick); uncles John (Steve), Thomas (Cynthia); aunt Roberta (David); brothers-in-law Leslie "Hap", Michael (Percenia); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 45th and 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN. Visitation prior to service from 10-11am. A special thank you to the staff at Martin Luther Care Center for all the help you provided to get Susie to the wedding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Well Disability Services and This Old Horse.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019