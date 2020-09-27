1/
Susan (DeZiel) DeKEUSTER
Age 73 Passed away September 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Mildred DeZiel. Survived by children, Michael (Jodi) Maslinski, Jason DeKeuster, Jeffrey DeKeuster, Kevin (Jennifer) DeKeuster, Gregory DeKeuster; grandchildren, Lauren and Brooke; her partner, John McNeil, as well as her sisters and many nieces and nephews. Outdoor visitation at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear from 3-7pm on Thursday, October 1st, and the Funeral Service at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2072 Hamline Ave., Roseville at 10am on Friday, October 2nd.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
