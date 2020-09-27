Age 73 Passed away September 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Mildred DeZiel. Survived by children, Michael (Jodi) Maslinski, Jason DeKeuster, Jeffrey DeKeuster, Kevin (Jennifer) DeKeuster, Gregory DeKeuster; grandchildren, Lauren and Brooke; her partner, John McNeil, as well as her sisters and many nieces and nephews. Outdoor visitation at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear from 3-7pm on Thursday, October 1st, and the Funeral Service at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2072 Hamline Ave., Roseville at 10am on Friday, October 2nd.