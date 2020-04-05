|
Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma Sister, Aunt, Wonderful Friend to Many Born May 5, 1934 in La Crosse, WI and entered into rest April 1, 2020 in Stillwater, MN. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gretchen Gray; sister, Greta Gray Siverts; daughter, Maureen Mills; nephew, Eric Siverts; and lifelong companion, Gene Cuvelot. Susan is survived by her loving daughter, Louise Engwer (Scott); her adoring granddaughters, Ashlee Doheny (Sean), Rebecca Griffitts (Gabe); with Susan's two great granddaughters, Cali and Harper. Respected and admired by nieces, Kristie Siverts Dorrance and her children Jennifer and John Dorrance, and Lynn Siverts with her husband Brett Sloan. Susan ventured out to New York City after graduating Central High School in St. Paul and graduated from Tobe-Coburn School of Fashion Design. Susan was a meticulous sewer and her love of fashion was apparent throughout her life. She raised her two daughters in St. Paul and moved to White Bear Lake where she lived for 40 years. She had a long career as an office manager/ bookkeeper for a local insurance agency. A devoted member of White Bear Historical Society, she fell in love with the Fillebrown House. Gene and Susan hosted Christmas formal dinners for many years at various locations. Susan belonged to the ULLR ski club, The Association of Professional Insurance Women, the Highland bridge group, 110 North Oaks Bridge Club and after her 50th high school reunion, formed a chapter of the Red Hat Society. Susan loved her family, games, butterflies, decorating for any holiday, music, gardening, the color blue, hosting dinner parties, polar bears, Widmer Cheese at Christmas time and her favorite beverage nightly. Susan had an abundance of common sense, was quick witted, loyal, creative, a wonderful listener, down to earth and she accepted everyone for who they were, with no exceptions. Mom, you were truly one in a million and will be missed by me and the many people who were fortunate to have known you. Hugs Hugs!! A Memorial Celebration will be scheduled when it is safe for friends and family to gather. In the meantime, cards and letters can be sent to The Family of Susan Ward, c/o BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082 to be forwarded to the family. Should you wish to honor Susan with a memorial, the Women United of United Way of Washington County-East was special to her. 1825 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater MN 55082.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020