Age 74, of Stillwater Former 3M Employee Passed away peacefully April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Judge Searle and Eileen Sandeen. She will be sadly missed by sisters, Mary Ann Sandeen and Pat (Warren) Bovee; and nephews, David Searle Engebretson and Sean Patrick Bovee. Private family interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. 651-439-5511











