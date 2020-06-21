Susan Elizabeth MOEN
1954 - 2020
Age 65 Loved deeply and deeply loved Sue passed away from diabetes complications on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at her Bald Eagle lake home in White Bear. She arrived in this world on September 13, 1954, and oh were we blessed! A loving and caring wife and mother and an adoring grandmother. Sue brought her warm light of cheerfulness, kindness, compassion and generosity to all her family and friends. And everyone was her friend! Grace flowed easily from Sue's heart and thoughtfulness was woven into her very being. Whether laughing with joy or crying with compassion, she embraced the moment and gave each person her full attention. Sue had a welcoming open door policy at her lake home and a joyful passion for people. She enjoyed her faith communities and embodied the commandment to love. The loss of Susan creates an irreplaceable void but our memories and hearts are full. There is sweet comfort knowing she is with Allen again. Sue Schwab and Allen Moen were married on June 14, 1980. She worked as an administrative assistant in those early years, then stayed home with sons Bryan and Kyle, born in 1985 and 1987. Having an aptitude for attention to detail, she started her own medical billing business. Sue was the keeper of papers, the finder of good deals and the recaller of calendar dates. But Sue's crowning achievement was, who she was. Preceded in death by husband Allen Moen, parents Gerald & Elizabeth Schwab and brother Stephen Schwab. Dearly missed by sons Bryan Moen (Lauriellen) and Kyle Moen; grandsons Jake and Roman; brothers Greg Schwab, Jim Schwab and Michael Schwab (Gail); sister-in-law Mary Schwab; mother in law Virginia Dubbel; the Moens & Dubbels; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: multiple myeloma research themmrf.org or www.diabetes.org. A very heartfelt thank you for your thoughts and prayers. 651-407-8300





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
