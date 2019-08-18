|
Age 56 of Blaine August 9, 2019 Susan was a loving and devoted mother, who cared deeply for all of her family. She died at home in her sleep. Susan was preceded in death by father, Willard William King and mother, Yvonne Jean King. Survived by children Michael Rowan (Amy), Melissa Rowan and Alexander Rowan, grandchild (Clark), siblings James King, William King (Sue), Heidi Woods (Joe), Willardbrook King (Lori) and Sarah King-Kester (Eric). Also survived many nieces and nephews. Susan was passionate about the care and protection of animals, and believed in the therapeutic benefits animals provided to people. Her dream was always to keep and care for Appaloosa horses. A memorial service is planned for family and friends in September, with details to come.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019