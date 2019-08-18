Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan ROWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Elizabeth (King) ROWAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Elizabeth (King) ROWAN Obituary
Age 56 of Blaine August 9, 2019 Susan was a loving and devoted mother, who cared deeply for all of her family. She died at home in her sleep. Susan was preceded in death by father, Willard William King and mother, Yvonne Jean King. Survived by children Michael Rowan (Amy), Melissa Rowan and Alexander Rowan, grandchild (Clark), siblings James King, William King (Sue), Heidi Woods (Joe), Willardbrook King (Lori) and Sarah King-Kester (Eric). Also survived many nieces and nephews. Susan was passionate about the care and protection of animals, and believed in the therapeutic benefits animals provided to people. Her dream was always to keep and care for Appaloosa horses. A memorial service is planned for family and friends in September, with details to come.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.