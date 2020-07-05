Age 63 of South St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Verne Jones; parents, James & Evelyn Shanley; siblings, James, Richard, Kathy & Margaret. Survived by son, Brian Shanley; daughter, Heather Malaske; grandchildren, Aliyana, Gabrielle, Mia, Jamie and Kal-El; great-granddaughter, Rose; siblings, Timothy (Mary), Larry (Margo) & Steve (Rosie) Shanley. Judy Pagel, Mary Zigan, Sandy Crouch, Lynn (Landon) Fuller; also, a large extended family and many friends. Susan had the heart & soul of a caretaker putting her strong Christian faith into action helping countless organizations & individuals. She lived in sobriety for over 30 years & assisted many working on recovery. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Saturday, July 11th, at River Heights Vineyard Church, 6070 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com