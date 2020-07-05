1/1
Susan Elizabeth SHANLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 63 of South St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Verne Jones; parents, James & Evelyn Shanley; siblings, James, Richard, Kathy & Margaret. Survived by son, Brian Shanley; daughter, Heather Malaske; grandchildren, Aliyana, Gabrielle, Mia, Jamie and Kal-El; great-granddaughter, Rose; siblings, Timothy (Mary), Larry (Margo) & Steve (Rosie) Shanley. Judy Pagel, Mary Zigan, Sandy Crouch, Lynn (Landon) Fuller; also, a large extended family and many friends. Susan had the heart & soul of a caretaker putting her strong Christian faith into action helping countless organizations & individuals. She lived in sobriety for over 30 years & assisted many working on recovery. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Saturday, July 11th, at River Heights Vineyard Church, 6070 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:30 AM
River Heights Vineyard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved