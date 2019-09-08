|
Susan was born on February 20th, 1944 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Susan was one of eight children of Aloysius and Maurine Ettel. Susan was married to Dennis Werbowski in 1964 and moved to Portland, Oregon in 1968. Susan owned and operated a local favorite deli called Little John's in Portland which she ran for 15 years and with whom she made many great friends. Susan had many artistic abilities in a variety of mediums. She enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Susan passed away peacefully on August 1st with her family by her side. Susan is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis; her children, Patrick (Shannon), Lynn and Michael (Alisha); her five grandchildren and her siblings, Michael (deceased), Maggie, Dave, Mary, Bill, Mark and Steve.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019