Susan GENIS Obituary
Age 83, of Crystal Passed away on November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Leah Rigler; husband, Burton Genis; and brother, Richard Rigler. Survived by daughters, Lauren (Michael) Kelner and Lisa (Steve Pratt) Genis; grandchildren, Leigh (Nick) Zaban and Harrison Kelner; great-grandchildren, Zander and Marni; and her best buddy, Sasha. Gathering of family and friends to take place at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society or Open Arms of MN. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
