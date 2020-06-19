Age 76 Passed away peacefully June 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Ruth and Rueben Youngdahl, she was a graduate of Washburn High School and Gustavus Adolphus College. Susan was married 52 years to Terry Hogan, retired longtime golf professional at The Town and Country Club of St. Paul. Susan is survived by her husband Terry, children Trent, Kyle, Jill (Bo) Dunlap and granddaughters Meredith and Eliza. A private family service will be held due to Coronavirus pandemic limitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her honor to Cathedral of the Pines Camp, C/O Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419 or online at onrealm.org/mtolivet/-/give/cathedralofthepines
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 19, 2020.