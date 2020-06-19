Susan HOGAN
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 76 Passed away peacefully June 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Ruth and Rueben Youngdahl, she was a graduate of Washburn High School and Gustavus Adolphus College. Susan was married 52 years to Terry Hogan, retired longtime golf professional at The Town and Country Club of St. Paul. Susan is survived by her husband Terry, children Trent, Kyle, Jill (Bo) Dunlap and granddaughters Meredith and Eliza. A private family service will be held due to Coronavirus pandemic limitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her honor to Cathedral of the Pines Camp, C/O Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419 or online at onrealm.org/mtolivet/-/give/cathedralofthepines




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved