Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St
Lino Lakes, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St
Lino Lakes, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan BALGIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan J. BALGIE


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan J. BALGIE Obituary
Faithful Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Friend Passed away suddenly on August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Harriet; niece, Debbie; and nephew, Russell. Survived by siblings, Tom (Pat), Pat (Gary) Eiserman, Jude (Dennis) Peterson, Rod, and Bonnie (Marc) Gerr; nieces and nephews, Teresa, Barbara, Ray, Dan, Karen, Cynthia, Todd, Troy, Bob, Brad, Blake, Isaac, and Alyssa; many great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends. Susan was a longtime dedicated employee of the State of MN, spending over 30 years working for the DNR and the Dept. of Tourism. She was a selfless person who always put her family and friends before herself, and often volunteered her time at work to organize events and activities to benefit others. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, August 16 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St, Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr/Co Hwy 23, and 9:30-10:30 AM Friday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now