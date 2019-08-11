|
Faithful Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Friend Passed away suddenly on August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Harriet; niece, Debbie; and nephew, Russell. Survived by siblings, Tom (Pat), Pat (Gary) Eiserman, Jude (Dennis) Peterson, Rod, and Bonnie (Marc) Gerr; nieces and nephews, Teresa, Barbara, Ray, Dan, Karen, Cynthia, Todd, Troy, Bob, Brad, Blake, Isaac, and Alyssa; many great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends. Susan was a longtime dedicated employee of the State of MN, spending over 30 years working for the DNR and the Dept. of Tourism. She was a selfless person who always put her family and friends before herself, and often volunteered her time at work to organize events and activities to benefit others. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, August 16 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St, Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr/Co Hwy 23, and 9:30-10:30 AM Friday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019