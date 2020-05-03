Susan J. "Suz" MOLIN
(nee Molin) Age 64, of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully, on April 25, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes. Sooz was born in Duluth and grew up in Roseville. After graduating from Alexander Ramsey H.S., she continued her education to become an RN. She always cared for others and made it a career as a home health nurse. In 1978, Sue married Randy Molin and they raised three children. Suzi loved traveling & adventures with family, endless creating & crafting, and home & cabin décor. She was also the ultimate hostess and enjoyed spending time at the cabin with family and friends (as long as you brought your own towel). Susie was preceded in death by parents, Edward & MaeBelle Aune; and brother, Robert Aune. Survived by loving & devoted husband, Randy; children, Erik (Mindy), Rachel (Billy) Flanagan, Amy (Brian) Egan; grandchildren, Tryg, Kale & Seeley; her loyal dog, Gracie; and her five siblings. Sue/Sooz/Suzi/ Suz/Susie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of Suz's life will be held when permitted. Memorials preferred to visionlossresources.org. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
