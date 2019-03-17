|
Wfie, Mother, Sister Susan, of Hugo, passed peacefully at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale on March 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Laura Christiansen of White Bear Lake. Sue enjoyed lunching with her former co-workers from the White Bear Press, caring for children during her time working for the White Bear Lake Extended Day Program, gardening, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Greg; their children Scott (Holly) of Laurel, MT and Amanda (Russ Kirsch) of Canonsburg, PA; brother Russell Christiansen (Darlene); sisters Beverly Christiansen and Shirley Martinson (Jack), and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Funeral Service, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Noon, Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenter Ave. W., Roseville. Visitation 1 hour prior. Inurnment to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019