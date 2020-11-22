Age 65 of Black River Falls Died Friday, November 13, 2020 in Alma Township. Susan will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, and wife. In her lifetime Susan had three children: Nicole, Rachel, and Shannon. When her children were young, Susan worked as a stay at home mom. When the children were old enough to attend school full-time, Susan became employed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, a job which she thoroughly loved and later retired from. Susan greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and even taught them how to play solitaire. Susan had many hobbies to keep her occupied, one of which was camping and vacationing with her family. She also enjoyed motorcycling, which led her to the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota. Once becoming empty nesters, Susan's fondness for traveling continued. She attended many Packers and Vikings games, most often at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Susan also had a niche for decorating. She enjoyed decorating for every season and holiday, including figurines, doilies, and assorted knickknacks. Surviving Susan are her husband Burnett "Buck"; her children Nicole Marie Bobda, Rachel Mae Edwards, and Shannon Rae (Jesse) Astorino; her grandchildren Milan, Abrielle, Blessing, Ruby, Orion, Shakur, Nora, Vincent, and Cecelia; her siblings Keith (Kathy) Anderson, Mark (Christine) Anderson, Connie (Vince) Olivier, and Julie (Jim) Bergmann-Barnett; as well as several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Norm Auger. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonnie Auger. An outdoor Celebration of Life in honor of Susan will be held in Summer 2021. The Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls is serving the family. (715) 284-4321









