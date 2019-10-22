Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
Susan Kim PERRY Obituary
Age 48 of Maplewood, MN Passed away on October 18, 2019 Survived by sons, Quincy and Ashlin Schulz-Perry; parents, John L. & Margaret E. Perry; brother, John W. Perry; nephew, Jack Perry; and niece, Ella Perry. Private interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation 4-7PM Thursday, October 24 with Funeral Service 1PM Friday, October 25. Visitation also one hour prior to service on Friday, all at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. and Hwy 100
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
