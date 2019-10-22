|
|
Age 48 of Maplewood, MN Passed away on October 18, 2019 Survived by sons, Quincy and Ashlin Schulz-Perry; parents, John L. & Margaret E. Perry; brother, John W. Perry; nephew, Jack Perry; and niece, Ella Perry. Private interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation 4-7PM Thursday, October 24 with Funeral Service 1PM Friday, October 25. Visitation also one hour prior to service on Friday, all at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. and Hwy 100
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019