Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan LIEFSCHULTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. LIEFSCHULTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. LIEFSCHULTZ Obituary
Age "none of your business" of Edina, died September 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold & Sylvia Liefschultz. Survived by brother, Steven (DeeDee) Liefschultz; sister, Judy Lightwater; nephew and nieces, Jake, Jori and Kacey; aunt, Loretta Cohen; and best friend, Leslie Bonk. The family wishes to acknowledge her dedicated caregivers, David, Salena and Florence and a special thank you to Sid Kaplan and Ron Zamansky. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Society for the Blind. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now