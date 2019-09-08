|
Age "none of your business" of Edina, died September 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold & Sylvia Liefschultz. Survived by brother, Steven (DeeDee) Liefschultz; sister, Judy Lightwater; nephew and nieces, Jake, Jori and Kacey; aunt, Loretta Cohen; and best friend, Leslie Bonk. The family wishes to acknowledge her dedicated caregivers, David, Salena and Florence and a special thank you to Sid Kaplan and Ron Zamansky. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Society for the Blind. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019