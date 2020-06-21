Of Stillwater, MN Born to eternal life on June 15, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Ruth and Roland Butler; and brothers, Peter and Timothy Butler. Survived by brother, Blake (Charlotte) and numerous nieces and nephews. Beloved mother of Marcia (Stephen) Sinner, James, Jr. and Sandra. Loving grandmother to Ashley (Paul), Christopher (Jocelyn), Kenneth, Andrew, Calli and Brennan. Beloved "GG" of Brandon and Olivia. Susan was born on December 27, 1932 in the Town of Tonawanda, New York. She married James on August 9, 1954 and lived her life in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota. She was a 1954 graduate of SUNY Buffalo with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a dedicated teacher, active in St. Paul Children's Hospital Guild and enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, traveling with family and sharing special times with many treasured friends. Love to Susan's longtime friend, Joan; dear friend, Connie; and wonderful neighbor and friend, Marlene. She also treasured her many friends at Boutwell's Landing and in her bridge groups. The family is grateful for Lakeview Hospital Hospice and Homecare nurses, Bonnie, Katie, Erin and Maren; aides, Jackie and Cori; and the Boutwell's Staff. A celebration of Susan's life will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, 6:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, with a gathering beginning at 5:30 P.M. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the American Cancer Society, St. Paul Children's Hospital Association or Lakeview Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.