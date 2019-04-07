Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Croation Hall
445 2 nd Ave.
View Map
Susan Lee (VerBout) WATSON

Age 72 of Ottertail, MN Formerly of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Called to Heaven to join parents Richard and Patricia, sister Pamela, grandson C.J. Survived by devoted husband of 54 years, Bob, Sr. Loving mother to Bob, Jr., Bill (Jeanne) and Kristine (Jason) Clum. Adored grandmother to Corey, Cody, Jordyn, Tyler, Rick, Cassidy, Hannah, Robby and Jake. Older sister to Brad (Julie), Ken (Jean), Dave (Lynette), DeeDee and John (Audrey). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and beloved friends Larry and Patsy. Celebration of Life at The Croation Hall, 445 2nd Ave. So., SSP on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
