|
|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister & Friend Age 63, of Little Canada. Passed away on April 30th, 2019 from MMMT Cancer. So kind and thoughtful, it was always about others especially her family and precious Grandgirls. A cook extraordinaire; there was magic in every meal. We all love you Sue…forever. Survived by husband Steve; son Daniel; daughter Molly Thunem (Aron); granddaughters Veda, Mila and Shirley; siblings Greg Skorczewski (Laurie), Mark Skorczewski and Laurie Plendl; mother-in-law Shirley Carrigan; and many other family and friends. A celebration of her life will be Tuesday May 14th, 3 p.m., at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the gcsproject.org. "Faith, hope, love, but the greatest of these is love".
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019