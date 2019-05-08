Home

Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church
St. Augusta, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church
St. Augusta, MN
Susan M. (Zoch) MAILE Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN for Susan Mary (Zoch) Maile, age 60, of Clearwater, MN. She died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in St. Mary's Help of Christians Parish Cemetery at St. Augusta. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Susan was born on May 12, 1958 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Marcel and Elaine (Mandehr) Zoch. She grew up in Little Canada, MN, graduating from Kellogg High School in 1976. She is survived by her husband Dennis of Clearwater, one son Adam (Tara) of Clearwater, MN, two granddaughters, her parents, Marcel and Elaine Zoch, one sister, Nancy (Alan) McHugh, three brothers, Paul (Karen) Zoch, Dale (Teri) Zoch and Bruce (April) Zoch.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019
