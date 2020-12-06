Age 65 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Jay & Lucy Ostrom; brothers, Mark and Alan Ostrom; husband, Lucian Tabares. Survived by son, Michael (Athena) Gover; daughter, Jaime (Marco) Dreher; grandchildren, Leah & Jaxson; siblings, Debbie (Tom) Parrow, Rick (Ronnie) Ostrom, Terri Hocking, Dennis (Cheryl) Ostrom, Daniel (Gaby) Ostrom, Jason (Gary) Ostrom; also many nieces, nephews & friends. Susan spent more than half of her life taking care of loved ones and working for various hospitals, nursing homes and rehabilitation centers doing what she loved to do most, which was to cook. A woman that we loved and cherished and who will be missed beyond measure. Her spirit will carry on in all of us. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com