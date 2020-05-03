Age 74 Born May 1945, Saint Paul, Minnesota Died April 2020, Glendale, Arizona Born to Edward and Jane (Grant) Simmer, grew up in Saint Paul with siblings Michael, Sara (Sally) Coler, and James (deceased), attended high school at Our Lady of Peace and college at the University of Minnesota (majoring in English and Library Sciences). Married John Haakon Hinding, had a son, and built a dream house in Sunfish Lake. Became divorced, moved to the Pacific Northwest and met her second love, Lawrence Cook (deceased) and resided for many years in Seattle and Ilwaco, Washington, and Astoria, Oregon. Her father taught her to drive a manual transmission, telling her "you will either be rich enough to want to or poor enough to need to." In the end she lived both ways as she struggled to reconcile herself to the world as it is, but not as she wished it were. Susan was outgoing, funny, intelligent, generous, and caring. She also had a sharp tongue and could be quick to anger, but was always quick to forgive. She enjoyed cooking, music, art, and the company of others. Throughout her life, no matter her means, she volunteered with charities, including the American Association of University Women, Junior League of St. Paul, the Dorothy Day Center in Saint Paul, and the Senior Citizen Center of Astoria. She is survived by her son, John Edward Hinding of Arlington, VA, siblings Sally and Michael, and many caring friends. Donations may be made in her honor with the Catholic Charities of Saint Paul (www.cctwincities.org). Mass will be said in memory of Susan on Friday, June 19 at 5 PM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Saint Paul (if churches are not reopened for public gatherings then, Susan will be included with June 19, 8:15 AM Mass which can be viewed online - www.nativitystpaul.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.