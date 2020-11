Age 76, was a creative, free spirit who loved music. and could make her friends' lives fill with laughter. The right song could inspire her to do a crazy dance or move her to tears. She was one of a kind. Daughter of respected architect, Robert Cerny, she is survived by her brother's family and friends. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1500 Franklin Ave SE, Minneapolis on Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 am.