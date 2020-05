Raised up to the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; comforted with her children by her side. Susie was selfless, compassionate & loving. She loved to spend time with her family, especially making memories with her children and grandchildren, Alivia DuBois, Deagan & Korben Jones. For many years, Sue fought through mountains of health struggles with the most amazing strength. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Cecilia Kaderlik; grand parents, Cecil & Elvena Hull, Dolores Parks; uncle; Johnny Dennis; and lifelong best friend, Pamela Jean (Polta) Cavin. Sue is loved and survived by her children, Krystal (Tanner) Jones, Kyle (Nikki) DuBois; companion, Thomas Lundgren; sister, Connie (Mike) Nelson; brothers, Rick (Cheryl) Kaderlik, Russell (Debbie) Kaderlik.; aunts and uncle, Donna Matykiewicz, Dianne (Charlie) Brown; nieces, Ashlee, Nicole & Jeanne; nephews, Glenn, Erick, Jimmy & Danny; previous husband & father of her children, Michael DuBois. Mom, we are so incredibly proud of you. Love you into forever. We got it from here, fly high Momma. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com