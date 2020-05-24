Susan Marie (Kaderlik) LUNDGREN
Raised up to the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; comforted with her children by her side. Susie was selfless, compassionate & loving. She loved to spend time with her family, especially making memories with her children and grandchildren, Alivia DuBois, Deagan & Korben Jones. For many years, Sue fought through mountains of health struggles with the most amazing strength. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Cecilia Kaderlik; grand parents, Cecil & Elvena Hull, Dolores Parks; uncle; Johnny Dennis; and lifelong best friend, Pamela Jean (Polta) Cavin. Sue is loved and survived by her children, Krystal (Tanner) Jones, Kyle (Nikki) DuBois; companion, Thomas Lundgren; sister, Connie (Mike) Nelson; brothers, Rick (Cheryl) Kaderlik, Russell (Debbie) Kaderlik.; aunts and uncle, Donna Matykiewicz, Dianne (Charlie) Brown; nieces, Ashlee, Nicole & Jeanne; nephews, Glenn, Erick, Jimmy & Danny; previous husband & father of her children, Michael DuBois. Mom, we are so incredibly proud of you. Love you into forever. We got it from here, fly high Momma. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

