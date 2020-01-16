|
Started a new journey with the Lord on December 26, 2019, age 69. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie; father, Wilbur; and brothers, Michael and Kerry. Susan is survived by her husband, Paul and Mabel, her dog of Andover, MN; 3 daughters, Danielle Vannatta of Andover, MN, Michaelanne (Tim) Leonard of Anoka, MN; step daughter, Angela (Todd) Deck of Hill City, MN; 4 sisters, 3 brothers and 7 grandchildren. Funeral services to be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 20 Northdale Blvd NW,Coon Rapids, MN 55448 on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020. Visitation at 10AM followed by funeral at 11AM. Celebration of Life following service in the church. Burial at a later date overlooking the bluffs of St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 16, 2020