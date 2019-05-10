|
Passed away at age 79 on May 4, 2019 in her sleep at Gable Pines, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota from Alzheimer's disease. She was the loving wife of Edward who was devoted to her and visited her daily while she resided at Gable Pines. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert (Bob, 51); and sister, Patty (82). Susan is survived by her daughter, Pamela (56); as well as her sisters, Peggy, Nancy and Kathy, of whom she was the middle child, and grandchildren, Eleanor and Zak. The Childs sisters formed a formidable sisterhood that has remained and weathered years and distance. She also leaves behind her adored cat, Ginger. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and was an avid reader, and lifelong scholar. She loved mathematics and excelled at writing and creative pursuits. She was an environmental advocate, and retired from a position as an Information Officer with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in 1998. Susan's hobbies included gardening, painting, gourmet cooking, reading, playing bridge, singing, sewing and attending cultural events. She had a beautiful voice and sang and harmonized with her sisters since childhood, sang in church choirs, and was known for her singing until the end, at Gable Pines. She contributed as a reporter to the New Brighton Bulletin when residing in New Brighton and was the president of League of Women Voters and advocated women's rights and the passing of the ERA. She shared a winter home in Arizona with husband Ed, until Alzheimer's forced her residence in a memory care center. Donations in Susan's name to Alzheimer's Disease Research, Clarksburg, MD 20871 and Children's Foundation, Edina MN 55436 are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family are invited to the memorial service which will be at a later date. Date and venue to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 10 to May 12, 2019