Age 58, of Puerto Rico Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in her home in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. Susan was born in Hastings, MN, on July 20, 1960, the daughter and sixth of ten children of Paul Richard and Corrine Lou (Rasbeck) McNamara. The freedom and beauty of the 1960s informed her entire life, as did the quest for peace and love. She was a person of great gentleness who lived an original life. Susan, as a member of a large and accomplished family, spread her influence of acceptance and affection to her many nieces and nephews, and their children. At University of Wisconsin River Falls, she earned her Master of Education and her teaching credential. She was a gifted teacher at Hamline Elementary School (formerly Hancock) and Benjamin Mays School. Being a teacher was a perfect profession for Susan and she showed great innovation in teaching children meditation and art to manage tension and settle in for the day. Susan loved Puerto Rico and retired there with her partner, Luis Santiago in 2017. They survived the hurricane, the aftermath, making local friends, in addition to Luis's loving family. Susie took her sense of justice and humanity very seriously and worked to correct situations she knew to be wrong. Her family, friends, and colleagues can all find inspiration from her to do what they find difficult. Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Catherine McNamara; the recent passing of her parents Paul Richard and Corrine Lou (Rasbeck) McNamara, of Hastings, MN; her sister-in-law Ashley Closson McNamara. Susan is survived by her dear, grieving partner, Luis Antonio Santiago of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. She is deeply mourned by her siblings, all of Minnesota, Jay Thomas (Diane DeGrasse) St. Paul; Donna Marie (Paul Richard Monroe) Minneapolis; Brian David (Lori Ann Germain) White Bear Lake; Anne Therese, Eagan; Todd Martin (Cindy Lou Haus) Apple Valley; Gene Paul, Woodbury; John Michael (Elizabeth Ann Hastings) Woodbury; Karen Rose (Scott Dekart) St. Paul; and her many nieces, nephews; and their children. Her family misses her loving support: Pa Eh Doh, Mickey Paw, Hser Eh Htoo, Kwae Htee Hoo, Taw Bee, Way Thee Soe, and their parents, Aaron Crawford and Paw Loo Htoo, St. Paul. In addition, Susan has treasured friends, colleagues and students who share in the unexpected loss. Susan will be buried in Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings next to her sister, Mary, and their parents. All are welcome to honor her life and share their loss, on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at the Hamline Elementary cafeteria, from 10:30am to 1:30pm. 1599 Englewood Ave, St. Paul, MN. Light refreshments provided; bright colors are encouraged. Doors open at 10:30, 11:00 am will begin a short program of stories, songs, and poetry, which all may join. In lieu of flowers, donations to People Serving People.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019