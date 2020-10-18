Age 67, of West St. Paul, MN Susan came into the world like a firecracker on July 4, 1953, and peacefully left on October 3, 2020. Preceded by her parents, Vernon and Muriel Kane. Beloved wife of Kenneth; mother of Jody (Josh) Vander Hart; stepmother to Joanne (Philip) DeMaster, "Mamey" to Sean, Lucas, and Colin; step-grandmother of Leah, Wesley (Lindsey); sister of Karen (Tim) Cunningham, Barbara Hanlon; aunt of Kevin (Pam) Cunningham, Dylan (Sarah) Cunningham, Erin (Louie) Saunders, Kelly (Bill) Barton, Devin (Brandon) McDermott. Susan was a friend and sunshine to many. Her kitchen was always open and thousands of memories with family and friends were made sitting around her table. Her grandsons were the light of her life. Susan's humor and laugh will be remembered by all who knew her. Visitation will be 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Kandt Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Ave. N., South St. Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.