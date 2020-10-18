1/
Susan Mary WASCHEK
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 67, of West St. Paul, MN Susan came into the world like a firecracker on July 4, 1953, and peacefully left on October 3, 2020. Preceded by her parents, Vernon and Muriel Kane. Beloved wife of Kenneth; mother of Jody (Josh) Vander Hart; stepmother to Joanne (Philip) DeMaster, "Mamey" to Sean, Lucas, and Colin; step-grandmother of Leah, Wesley (Lindsey); sister of Karen (Tim) Cunningham, Barbara Hanlon; aunt of Kevin (Pam) Cunningham, Dylan (Sarah) Cunningham, Erin (Louie) Saunders, Kelly (Bill) Barton, Devin (Brandon) McDermott. Susan was a friend and sunshine to many. Her kitchen was always open and thousands of memories with family and friends were made sitting around her table. Her grandsons were the light of her life. Susan's humor and laugh will be remembered by all who knew her. Visitation will be 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Kandt Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Ave. N., South St. Paul. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved