Susan May (Hanson) RIEKEN
Beloved Wife, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, Sister-in-Law, and Friend. Born May 27, 1958 to Edith and Elwood Hanson, and died November 22, 2020 from COVID. Family members virtually surrounded her in her hospital bed at Regions Hospital until her final moment on earth. Waiting for her in Heaven was Bryan, her husband and great love, who passed away October 8th just prior to their Anniversary, October 24th. Survived by Son, Jeremy (Michelle), Daughter Angela, Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Henry, Tyler, Edith, and Greta; Brother, William (Martha), Sisters Diane, Amy (Stan), and Janet (Warren), Brother-in-Law, Gary (Diane), and many nieces nephews, cousins, and friends. Sue loved life, and lived it fully, even as she suffered from debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. She always put others first before her own needs. Cheerfully and lovingly! Her children and grandchildren were her life! She fought the virus with a vengeance to get back to them. Hard working and popular with her workmates at CHS Inc., whom she enjoyed spending time with at work and after. She accomplished much in her life, taking credit for little. She will be loved and missed forever! Funeral services are postponed in lieu of current Covid-19 restrictions. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to keep everyone safe.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
