February 8th, 2019 Age 76, of Eagan Passed away Friday, February 8, 2018, at Fairview Ridges Hospital. Born June 21,1942 in Taipei, Taiwan, she was the oldest daughter of Mao Chen and Tseng Chiao Luan Chen. Susan only completed elementary school, so she could work and help her parents generate income, take care of the family home, and also her 6 siblings. Susan met David Raddatz of Rice Lake Wisconsin in Taiwan during the Vietnam war. He was in the US Army and working for the NSA department. On January 18th, 1966, they married at the American Embassy in Taipei. 2 days later they flew to America, landing in San Francisco to discover their next flight was full. Hearing of this, Chief Warrant Officer James Arcury gave up his seats, so they could fly to Chicago, and then to Minneapolis. Susan happily worked as a homemaker, eventually starting an in-home day care service. Her first job outside of the home was as a cook for Rosemount High School. Later, she would become a data entry specialist at Blue Cross and Blue Shield where she proudly retired. Susan and David divorced in 1983. Susan remarried on August 19, 1989 to Thomas Phillip DiSanto. They would build a new home in Eagan together. Susan and Tom accomplished so many things together. Their dissimilar personalities balanced each other well. Susan attended Oak Hills Church and was a proud born-again Christian. She enjoyed smothering everyone with love and generosity, especially her family. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling and shopping for deals, and she ran circles around people a fraction of her age. Susan is survived by two daughters, Doris Savard, Anne (Justin) Gaitley, Christopher (Maria) Raddatz; four sisters, one living in Taiwan, two living in California, one living in Minneapolis, and one brother living in Taiwan. She had 5 grand-children, Jacob and Benjamin Savard, Ryan Gaitley, Hunter and Barrett Raddatz. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Bob Chen. A memorial service will be held 11am, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Oak Hills Church. 1570 Yankee Doodle Rd. Eagan, MN 55122. Pastor Rod Carlson will be leading the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial offerings to Oak Hills Church.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019