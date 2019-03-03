|
Age 74, of Spring Valley, WI, died Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 at her home in Spring Lake Township. Born Susan Dudek. Graduated from Bloomer WI High School in 1963. Married Leland Melius Nov. 16, 1996. Worked for Cornelius Manufacturing, Anoka. Survived by husband Leland; daughters Lisa (Jeff) Jones, Ham Lake, MN, and Erin Ross; son Patrick (Sarah) Ross, Holdingford, MN; 2 brothers David (Ginny) Dudek, Solon Springs, WI and Louie (Mary) Dudek, Lowell, MI; stepsons Joe Melius, Mpls and David (Debi) Melius, VA; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 10-12 on Sat., March 9, with a prayer service at 12 noon at Keehr Funeral Home. All are invited to the Spring Valley Event Center for a meal following the service. www.keehrfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019