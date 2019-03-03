Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keehr Funeral Home Llc
S604 Plant St
Spring Valley, WI 54767
(715) 778-5501
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Keehr Funeral Home Llc
S604 Plant St
Spring Valley, WI 54767
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Keehr Funeral Home Llc
S604 Plant St
Spring Valley, WI 54767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan MELIUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan MELIUS


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan MELIUS Obituary
Age 74, of Spring Valley, WI, died Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 at her home in Spring Lake Township. Born Susan Dudek. Graduated from Bloomer WI High School in 1963. Married Leland Melius Nov. 16, 1996. Worked for Cornelius Manufacturing, Anoka. Survived by husband Leland; daughters Lisa (Jeff) Jones, Ham Lake, MN, and Erin Ross; son Patrick (Sarah) Ross, Holdingford, MN; 2 brothers David (Ginny) Dudek, Solon Springs, WI and Louie (Mary) Dudek, Lowell, MI; stepsons Joe Melius, Mpls and David (Debi) Melius, VA; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 10-12 on Sat., March 9, with a prayer service at 12 noon at Keehr Funeral Home. All are invited to the Spring Valley Event Center for a meal following the service. www.keehrfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now