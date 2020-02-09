|
|
Of Stillwater Passed away February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Evelyn Fredrickson; and grand parents, Harry and Lydia Peterson. Survived by loving husband, Richard of over 58 years; son, Mark (Joan); daughter, Mary (Peter) Curoe; grand children, Sarah, James and Ben Curoe, Sophie Mikkelson; sister, Paula (Dave) Sydow and many nieces and nephews. Graduated from Stillwater High School and attended St. Olaf College where she met her loving husband. Susan was known for her loving heart, she loved her family, animals and all kinds of music. She was a fabulous cook and baker. A private family service will be held. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020