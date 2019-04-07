Home

Age 66, Shoreview MN, passed away March 30, 2019. Survived by beloved son, Aaron and sister, Pat (Roger) Wischnewski. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Joseph Smoley & Gladys Smoley. Graduate of U of MN College of Pharmacy & William Mitchell College of Law. Former Clinical Pharmacist at VA Medical Center, Minneapolis. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave. N., Shoreview, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the church. Private interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
