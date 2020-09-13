1/
Susann Kay "Sue" HEMBRE
Age 75, of Circle Pines & Lynx Lake is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy, and fathers. Survived by mother, Florence Shearer; siblings, Craig Shearer (Liz), Richard 'Butch' Shearer (Kathy), Sandy Shearer and Nancy Sorensen (Kelly Arthur); sons, Keith (Jennifer) Hembre, Kenneth (Susan) Hembre and Kevin (Amanda) Hembre; grandchildren, Matthew (Katherine) Lohr, Jamie (Parker) Smith, Ethan Lohr, Kaitlyn Hembre, Madalyn Hembre, Steven Hembre, Trevor Hembre, Anna Hembre, James Hembre; great-grandson, Archer Smith; cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. Due to Covid, the prayer service will be limited to family and other invitees. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, September 16 at the Lino Lakes American Legion, 7731 Lake Drive. Mueller-Bies 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Lino Lakes American Legion
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
