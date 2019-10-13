Home

Suzanne (Hendry, Revier) ALEXANDER

Suzanne (Hendry, Revier) ALEXANDER Obituary
Age 93, formerly of Stillwater Died October 3, 2019 in Bismarck, ND. Sue was born in Northfield, MN in 1926. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon Hendry and Collin "Alex" Alexander. She is survived by her daughter, Barb (David) Heinzen; son, Doug (Judie) Hendry; Alexander step-children, Graham, Carol (Tom) Gilkey, Nancy (Bill) Fox, Kate (Dan) Smith, Alice (Fred Mosher), Jon (Mary) and Robert; and several grandchildren and great-grand children. A celebration of Sue's life will be held Friday, October 18 at 10:00 AM at THE SWANSON FAMILY CHAPEL at BOUTWELL'S LANDING (5590 Norwich Pkwy) with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Boutwell's Landing or donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
