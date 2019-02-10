Home

Suzanne "Susie" CARLSON


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne "Susie" CARLSON Obituary
Age 63 Our sweet, loving Susie peacefully passed away February 5, 2019. She is now home with God, his son Jesus and her Beloved Earl. Susie was born October 7, 1955 with Downs Syndrome. She was a blessing to our family and an angel given to us from God. She loved giving big warm hugs along with her beautiful smile and adorable giggle. Survived by parents, Dale and Audrey Carlson; sisters Colleen (Kevin) Kaye, Connie, Laurie (Rick) Lewko, Scott (Ginger) Carlson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Our family extends a special thank you to all of her caregivers. We will miss you Susie. A Private Service will be held by the family in Hector, MN where she will be alongside her Grandma & Grandpa Carlson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
