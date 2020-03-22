Home

Suzanne Kay RASKA

Age 69 of Somerset, WI Died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI. Suzanne was born July 28, 1950, in Red Wing, MN to Billie and Bettie (Owen) Rightman. She was raised by her grandparents, Gilbert and Dorothy Rightman and attended St. Croix Falls High School. Suzanne was united in marriage to Marvin Raska on June 28, 1986, in Somerset. She was employed at Dollar Tree and was also a day care provider. Suzanne enjoyed traveling, camping, country music, collecting frog figurines and knickknacks, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grand children. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Connie Anderson and Angela Kralewski; and a sister, Linda Dubois. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Marvin; son, Troy (Allie) Kralewski; step-children, Thomas Raska and Tammie Belter; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Wally (Betsy) Rightman; half-siblings, Jim Rightman, Gloria (Steve) Bee, Darlene Rightman, and many other half-siblings. Private family service and interment will be in Balsam Lake Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Grandstrand Funeral Home of Osceola. www.grandstrandfh.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
