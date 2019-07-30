|
|
Age 60, of Shakopee Survived by husband, Kevin; daughters and son, Nicole O'Brien, Colin (Kristina) O'Brien, Kaitlin (Nathaniel) Gehrke; grandchildren, Natalie O'Brien, Kirby O'Brien and Gianna Gehrke; parents, Richard and JoAnn Schmit; siblings, Rick (Jo) Schmit, Annette (Jeff) Mann, Margy (Mark) Hanson, Greg (Jody) Schmit, Chad (Traci) Schmit, Danielle (Kurt) Kruger, Stephanie (Mac) Ableidinger; many nieces and nephews. Preceded by grandparents, Homer and Irene Hoelz, Sylvester Schmit and Marie Nelson; nephew, Dane Ableidinger. All services held at the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee: Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 PM, and Thursday from 9-9:45 AM; Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM. Interment Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 30, 2019