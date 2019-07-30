Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. O'BRIEN


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne M. O'BRIEN Obituary
Age 60, of Shakopee Survived by husband, Kevin; daughters and son, Nicole O'Brien, Colin (Kristina) O'Brien, Kaitlin (Nathaniel) Gehrke; grandchildren, Natalie O'Brien, Kirby O'Brien and Gianna Gehrke; parents, Richard and JoAnn Schmit; siblings, Rick (Jo) Schmit, Annette (Jeff) Mann, Margy (Mark) Hanson, Greg (Jody) Schmit, Chad (Traci) Schmit, Danielle (Kurt) Kruger, Stephanie (Mac) Ableidinger; many nieces and nephews. Preceded by grandparents, Homer and Irene Hoelz, Sylvester Schmit and Marie Nelson; nephew, Dane Ableidinger. All services held at the Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee: Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 PM, and Thursday from 9-9:45 AM; Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM. Interment Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now