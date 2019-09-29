|
Age 52, passed away on Sept. 6 after a long illness. Lifelong resident of West St. Paul, graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic School, Derham Hall, and the University of St. Thomas, and a 20-year employee Delta Airlines. How we will miss our beloved Derham Dolly Sue, the kindest and most loyal of friends. She adored animals and travel, loved to laugh, and was always up for everything, from flying to Japan at the last minute to braving the slingshot ride at the state fair. Her courage and strength inspired all who knew her. Preceded in death by her father Bud, mother Carol, and brother Bob. Survived by her sister Sheila Dillon, many friends and extended family. Funeral Mass at 10 am on Oct. 5, at Church of the Assumption, St. Paul, with burial at 1 pm at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of the Assumption or Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019