Age 62, of Deerwood, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on May 6, 2019 after a 23 month battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by mother, Marlene; father, Dan and brother, Steve. Survived by husband, Michael Przybylski; children, Joe, Jessica and Jason; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Debbie and brother, Danny. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1800 Edgerton Street, Maplewood, MN. 1:00 p.m., Fri., May 17, 2019. Celebration of Life will be at Macaluso's Roadhouse, 3857 Labore Rd., Vadnais Heights, MN on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Arrangements Koop Funeral Home, Crosby.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019