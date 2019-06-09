Home

Suzanne Saeger PLANK

Suzanne Saeger PLANK Obituary
Age 84 Of Mahtomedi Born in Washington D.C. on June 3rd, 1935. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, parents Charles Marshall Jr. and Nettie Alberta (Walter) Saeger; brother Charles Marshall III and sister Elizabeth Adeline Richmond. Survived by children Joe Jr. (Carolyn), David (Robin) and Diana (Dan) Igo; grandchildren Christopher, Hayley, Maria and Kaelyn; great grandchildren James and Julie; nieces Marilyn Richmond, Elizabeth Richmond, and Sally Johnson; nephews Joseph Richmond and Charles Saeger. Funeral Service at 11 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be from 10 AM -11 AM prior to the service also at church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
