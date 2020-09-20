Suzanne WALFOORT

Of West St. Paul After 82 years, Sue has left this earth for her eternal home with Jesus where she joins her daughter, Victoria, son, Gregory, and countless loved ones. She patiently waits for the arrival of her beloved husband of 62 years, Terrance Sr.; children, Terrance Jr. (Tracy), Pat (Michelle), Michelle (Mark), Monica (Paul), Angela (Mark), Matt (Kim), Bob (Jodi), Syndy, Ben, Barbara (Dennis), 32 amazing grandchildren, 4 energetic great-grand children, and numerous family and friends. Her life made a lasting impact through her hugs and words. Her legacy will be the steadfast faith she grasped, the love she committed to, and the encouragement and hope she spoke into many lives. Private services will be held for family. In these strange times, we are so sorry we are limited in accommodating all the people she touched with her light and love. In lieu of flowers, please reach out through cards with memories and condolences to: Terry Walfoort, 9400 Kingsview Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55369. In her honor, please hug a loved one today.