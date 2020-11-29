Age 77, of Maplewood, MN Died peacefully Nov. 16, 2020, holding Barbara's hand as he did for 50 years. Born in Quamba, MN, he was a '61 grad of Mora H.S., '84 grad of the U of MN and a US Navy Veteran. Swan was a singer, crafter, story-teller, clown and traveler. He was a member of University Lutheran Church of Hope in Mpls. Survived by his wife Barbara (Wallace) Johnson, sister Carole Lindstrom (Norman Johnson), 13 nieces & nephews, beloved in-laws Randee (John) Edmundson, Bill (Emma) Wallace, Dolly (Don) Masterson, and his dog pal Misty. Memorial service may be viewed after December 5 at www.washburn-mcreavy.com
.