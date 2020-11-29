1/1
Swan Curtis JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Swan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 77, of Maplewood, MN Died peacefully Nov. 16, 2020, holding Barbara's hand as he did for 50 years. Born in Quamba, MN, he was a '61 grad of Mora H.S., '84 grad of the U of MN and a US Navy Veteran. Swan was a singer, crafter, story-teller, clown and traveler. He was a member of University Lutheran Church of Hope in Mpls. Survived by his wife Barbara (Wallace) Johnson, sister Carole Lindstrom (Norman Johnson), 13 nieces & nephews, beloved in-laws Randee (John) Edmundson, Bill (Emma) Wallace, Dolly (Don) Masterson, and his dog pal Misty. Memorial service may be viewed after December 5 at www.washburn-mcreavy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved