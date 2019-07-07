|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother Dear Friend — Age 94 Of Roseville, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert. Survived by daughter, Candy (Hardi Wangsa-besari); son, Robert J. (Nikkie); grandchildren, Morgan Hollis (John Woo) and Tod Hollis (Caitlyn Wahl); other relatives and friends. Funeral service 10 AM Thursday, July 11 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 W. Roselawn Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 9-10 AM Thursday, July 11 at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019