Sylvia was born May 18, 1928 and died peacefully May 7, 2020. Sylvia was a life-long resident of St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents, Abraham and Rose Ward, and husbands, Jake Goldetsky and Ernest Kaplan. Survived by children Gary (Judy) Goldetsky, Jeffrey (Melanie) Goldetsky and Steven (Sharon) Goldetsky, and grandchildren, Joel (Anna) Goldetsky and Shira Goldetsky. Sylvia was a homemaker, who enjoyed various card clubs and bowling during her younger years. At Sholom Home, she gained a love for Bingo. After our father's death, Sylvia worked for the JCC of St. Paul and the Beth Jacob Synagogue for a short period of time. Due to the concerns created by the Covid-19 virus, the funeral and Shiva services will be held as a virtual service on 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020. please email erin@hodroffepstein.com for the Zoom links. Memorials are preferred to Sholom Home, Muscular Dystrophy Association, or donor's choice. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.