Of West St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on the evening of July 1, 2020 surrounded by her dear loved ones. She was being visited by friends and family members in the comfort of her own bed at the time of her passing. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, John Walter Webb; her parents, Harry and Loretta Goodman; brother, Leo Goodman; brother Luvern Goodman; brother Melvin Goodman; sister Evelyn Finken (Kalenberg); brother, Virgil Goodman; sister, Mary Ann "Dolly" Maiers; and daughter, Susan Marie Webb. Survived by her brother, Lester Goodman; her son, John Patrick Webb; her grandchildren: Lexi, Abby and Aysia Webb and her great-granddaughter, Magnolia Garrison. Sylvia grew up in Stewart, Minnesota with her seven siblings. Sylvia left for the convent during high school and joined the sisters of Saint Joseph's in Crookston, MN. She received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Saint Kathryn's in St. Paul. She then went on to teach and build her career at a variety of different elementary schools in Minnesota. While teaching, she attended the College of St. Thomas and acquired her Master's Degree in counseling. After that, she began her doctoral studies at Notre Dame. She then was a principal at Saint Joan of Arc Parish. She married John Webb in 1968. John and Sylvia adopted John Patrick Webb in 1969, and Susan Marie Webb in 1970. She remained teaching in the Minneapolis Public School district until she retired. After retiring as a teacher, Sylvia and her husband John became pastors of a church in Hutchinson, MN and remained there for 8 years. She spent her latter years using her degree in counseling to advise numerous people for the remainder of her life. She loved to spend her time with family, and always enjoyed being out socializing with her friends. She was a brilliant storyteller and loved entertaining her granddaughters with her vivid imagination. Sylvia had a heart of gold, a unique and special way with everyone who crossed her path, and a love for all. Her vivacious personality and animated spirit kept her young and so full of life. Her presence filled a room, her laugh was contagious, and everyone she met loved her within minutes of meeting her. She was a devoted woman of God and dedicated her life to serving and walking with the Lord daily. Sylvia's memory will live on through the many lives she touched and the everlasting impact she had on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed. Because of the recent passing of her husband John Webb, we will be holding a joint Celebration of Life service on August 1, 2020 for them both. The details of this service will be posted in the upcoming weeks and you will be able to find the most up to date information at this website: www.jandswebb.wordpress.com
